The Elder Scrolls Online offers a video overview of High Isle’s Tales of Tribute CCG

You’ve probably read the deep-dive and maybe even watched actor Billy Boyd talk up the tutorial NPC for the in-game CCG Tales of Tribute coming to The Elder Scrolls Online in the High Isle chapter, but maybe you’re more of a visual learner. If that’s the case, then you’ll want to check out the game’s latest video, which offers a rundown of how Tales of Tribute is played.

The video not only goes over the basics of how Tales of Tribute it played but also lauds various features associated with the card game including matchmaking, a PvP leaderboard, distinct rewards, and even a storyline unique to the game. Otherwise, instructions in the video go over the board layout, the different types of cards, the use of the game’s three resources, and win conditions.

Tales of Tribute – and by extension the High Isle chapter – arrives to PC and Mac players on Monday, June 6th, and on consoles on Tuesday, June 21st. Get your eyes full of this complex game’s overview in the embed below.

