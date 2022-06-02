World Seed removes travel restrictions and adds a cooldown for its free-to-play model

If you’ve been closely following World Seed, you remember that the game launched out of early access on Steam earlier this month with a free-to-play model that restricted your travel outside of the innermost area until you had paid. Some players consequently wondered if the game was really free-to-play given this particular restriction, and the developer has been paying attention, culminating in a change to the business model for everyone across the board. Now, travel will be unrestricted for all; the difference is that there is a 10-minute cooldown to fast travel for players who haven’t paid.

The goal, as the developer outlines, is to respect the investment and dedication of those who have already paid for the game while making it easier to explore the game before deciding on payment for others. He’s also happy to announce that the game has reached 30,000 registered players with the title’s full launch, which is a pretty substantial increase of the previous high of 14,000. So good news for World Seed, and good news to anyone considering trying the game out.