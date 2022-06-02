World War II Online marks 21 years by handing out premium access to everyone for a limited time

Yesterday, June 1st, marked the 21st(!) anniversary of World War II Online, and in order to celebrate the milestone, Cornered Rat Software is opening up premium access to the game to everyone, whether they’re a new player, a returning veteran, or a free player.

Between now and Wednesday, June 15th, all accounts registered through the game’s official site or on Steam are being granted all the benefits of a premium subscription including access to every possible vehicle in the game and a maximum rank of 13.

This promotion coincides with the shooter’s latest update, which brings several paratrooper adjustments, new vehicles, and more, while the game has further relocated its East Coast server to plenty of player acclaim. Meanwhile in the infantry-focused WWII Online: Chokepoint, conversion to Unreal Engine 5 continues along with creation of several new props.



Welcome Back Soldiers! Today, all accounts are to receive full premium access! Return to the battlefield or enlist today and enjoy our new US East Coast servers and more! https://t.co/bZn4BuHXBS#wwiionline #enlisttoday pic.twitter.com/jYyYVRUkUF — WWII Online (@corneredrats) June 1, 2022

