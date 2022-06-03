Embers Adrift adds the first iteration of a monolith-powered fast travel system in latest beta build

Just last week the devs of Embers Adrift were wrestling with how to balance fast travel convenience with the game’s design of getting players to actively roam and explore the world. The team appears to have found an answer in this week’s beta test, which introduced a new fast travel system involving ember monoliths.

In the current iteration of the system, each zone has a single monolith that must first be discovered, at which point travel from one monolith to another can be done once two or more of them are found. The dev post notes that a number of things about this fast travel mechanic will change, including monolith locations, the fact that monoliths aren’t necessarily safe, and that there will be a resource cost requirement in the future.

The last beta build otherwise addressed a number of bugs related to the Redshore zone, UI elements, and other general gameplay matters, while work continues on things like stat consolidation, crafting updates, the introduction of guilds, and upgrades to the reagent system.

It has been requested, we did it! We are now opening our servers longer! Our testers can enjoy Embers Adrift every week starting the Friday at noon, up to Tuesday at noon (CDT) Servers open in 1 hour from now#MMORPGs #indiegames #gamingcommunity pic.twitter.com/60tjH3Dad3 — EmbersAdrift (@EmbersAdrift) June 3, 2022