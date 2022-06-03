We’ve got gift packs for new Eudemons players in celebration of its 16th birthday

You are probably just as startled as I was to realize that Netdragon’s MMO Eudemons is turning 16 years old, but it is: The free-to-play fantasy MMO is in the midst of anniversary celebrations, with freebies and experience boosts and even a themed maze tower event. To usher in the festivities, Netdragon has granted us codes for gift packs to hand out to new players just poking their heads into the game for the first time.

The gift pack includes a 15-day Wild Whale(B), a 10-day David Pet(B), and a 10-day Gallant Shadow Pack(B). Click the Mo button below (and prove you’re not a robot) to grab one of these keys!









2000 keys left!

To redeem your code, new players should create an account on the official website, download the game, log in, and create a new character. Once logged into that character, you can open the “hot event” tab on the top-right corner of the game screen and claim your code on the “gift pack code” page. Gifts will be sent via in-game mail. Codes are valid from now through June 30th, 2022, only for newly registered players, with one gift per newly created character.

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

Good luck and have fun!