Inside Star Citizen showcases alpha 3.17.2’s illicit delivery missions and combat service beacon updates

Not everyone in the ‘verse of Star Citizen wants to be a delivery driver, especially if those deliveries are pretty routine and unremarkable. For those on the more criminal side of life, there’s some spicy delivery missions that are on the way in alpha 3.17.2, and those missions are in the leading half of this week’s Inside Star Citizen video.

When the patch comes online, there will be new delivery missions for more illicit goods offered by the Red Wind faction, though players will have to get to a certain reputation level before these missions are available. Naturally, these kinds of missions carry more risk, such as the potential for being interdicted by NPCs or running across law-abiding players and thus possibly getting into fights. For those who complete these missions, however, there’s the promise of rewards that go above what standard deliveries offer.

The second half of the video discusses an update to the combat assist type of service beacon missions that players and NPCs can post, which primarily involves a new difficulty scale that runs from one to ten, with the low end being familiar and simpler combat encounters and top-end beacons needing a group to complete. The idea here is to communicate what service beacon missions are suitable for newcomers as well as draw people together for multiplayer exploits. This feature update is also expected for alpha 3.17.2, though the likely key word there is “expected;” we all know how CIG feels about promises.

