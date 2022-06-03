New World readies a double weapon XP event while player counts drop

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Is your weapon training lagging behind where it should be in New World? Amazon hears you, and Amazon is prepping a four-day event to help out with your lax progress. From June 6th through the 9th, players will enjoy double weapon XP in the game.

“Throughout June, we’ll be hosting a variety of bonus XP events for adventurers to maximize their characters’ potential through leveling up weapons, trade skills, and more,” the studio said.

If you’re into the lore of the game, you’ll want to catch the latest Tales of Aeternum post that regales all with a tale of the Varangian Knights.

Meanwhile, the MMO’s population continues to slide south on Steam. After holding steady in the 21K average player range in the spring, New World dipped to just 16.5K in May with a peak player count last month of 28,373. This may be compared to the launch week frenzy, which saw the player count spike up to 913,027 as an all-time high.

Source: New World, Steam Charts
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: What level of pay-to-win are you willing to tolerate in MMORPGs?
Next articleKritika Global will resurrect as a play-to-win NFT monstrosity next week

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments