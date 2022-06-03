New World readies a double weapon XP event while player counts drop

Is your weapon training lagging behind where it should be in New World? Amazon hears you, and Amazon is prepping a four-day event to help out with your lax progress. From June 6th through the 9th, players will enjoy double weapon XP in the game.

“Throughout June, we’ll be hosting a variety of bonus XP events for adventurers to maximize their characters’ potential through leveling up weapons, trade skills, and more,” the studio said.

If you’re into the lore of the game, you’ll want to catch the latest Tales of Aeternum post that regales all with a tale of the Varangian Knights.

Meanwhile, the MMO’s population continues to slide south on Steam. After holding steady in the 21K average player range in the spring, New World dipped to just 16.5K in May with a peak player count last month of 28,373. This may be compared to the launch week frenzy, which saw the player count spike up to 913,027 as an all-time high.