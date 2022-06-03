Sea of Thieves community fights for the fate of the Golden Sands

Sometimes you can’t afford to be neutral. Sometimes, a pirate’s got to pick a side. That’s certainly the case for Sea of Thieves’ ongoing adventure, Lost Sands, as the game asks players to fight for or against a charming little outpost on the high seas.

At the prompting of the studio, Sea of Thieves’ community divided into two sides — either #SaveGoldenSands or #RuinGoldenSands — and are doing their dastardly darndest to ensure their goal succeeds.

“Pirates will be able to help or hinder Merrick’s plans as they see fit, both by actively taking part in the adventure and seizing other opportunities to tip the scales,” Rare said. “Whichever path you choose, expect Golden Sands to be a lively destination for the duration of Lost Sands as both sides seek to exert their will upon the waves. The Adventure will be live until June 9th, and what happens to the Outpost in its wake is entirely up to you.”

Help determine the fate of Golden Sands: the next Sea of Thieves Adventure, 'Lost Sands', is now live! From now until June 9th, side with Merrick and secure vital supplies to help restore the stricken Outpost, or ally with the Servant of the Flame to ensure it remains in ruins… pic.twitter.com/ynUwMqA2MJ — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) May 26, 2022