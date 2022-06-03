Shroud of the Avatar lets you process the heck out of new fetid fish types

Eliot Lefebvre
Boredom McScamhour

Has this ever happened to you? Have you ever been playing Shroud of the Avatar and found yourself with an inventory downright overflowing in fetid fish types with no way to process them, forced to fumble through slippery floppy fish as you try to find a quest item? Have you found yourself falling to your knees and screaming, “There’s got to be a better way!” at that moment? Good news, the latest patch adds the ability to process those fetid fish, so now you can fumble through processed fish bits! This is, technically, a better way.

The patch also changes some elements of the Blood River scene, adds tattoo and hair color options to character creation, and added a recipe for Altar Lockboxes. It’s a pretty small patch all things considered, but we can only imagine that Chris Spears working with Richard Garriott on the latter’s new blockchain-based “game” is probably impacting his ability to do much with the game he wound up being the sole developer on. So, you know, process your fish and remember how this one turned out before throwing money at something more transparently scammy.

Source: Official Site
Longtime MOP readers will know that Shroud of the Avatar is a controversial game in the MMO space. Kickstarted in 2013, the game and its original studio have been criticized for cutting promised features, crowdfunding excessively, delaying Kickstarter rewards, obfuscating its corporate leadership and office status, and neglecting SEC filings legally required by the game’s equity crowdfunding. In 2019, Richard Garriott’s company Portalarium sold off SOTA to its lead dev and all but exited the game. Press inquires have repeatedly been met with stonewalling and insults, and equity crowdfund investors were abandoned without notice, but the game does still have players and is still being developed, as we continue to cover.
