Fallout 76 goes to ‘Dread Island’ for Season 9’s thematic gameboard

Even if you have less-than-kind thoughts about battle passes and the like in online game, you have to admit that Fallout 76 puts a whole lot of work into creating its gameboards for each of its seasons. And with Season 9 kicking off on June 14th, the post-apocalyptic RPG will be taking players (sorta) to a darker place than ever before.

The theme of the upcoming season is an adventure through Dread Island, as players will follow the journey of two stranded kids and their protector — an assaultron robot. This time around, the season will add more boosts so that subscribers can make faster progress through the 100 tiers.

Of course, everyone wants to know about the rewards: “You will also be able to step into all-new sets of Blackbird Elite and Mercenary Company Power Armors, equip new skins for weapons like the shotgun, super sledge, and bow, and don raider-themed sets of armor. If you’re looking to redesign your C.A.M.P., we’ve got you covered! Try your hand at the arm wrestling machine to temporarily buff up your charisma, or rustle up some grub like a pioneer with the chuck wagon cooking station.”

How about a calendar through the next four months?

Also, there’s a radio play to get you in the mood: