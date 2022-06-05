MMO Week in Review: Do you guys not have wallets?

Welp, Diablo Immortal finally launched, and it’s everything you’d expect from a Blizzard mobile title, which is to say, there’s apparently a decent game under all those layers of grotesque mobile monetization? Sigh. We’ll be digging in more this week.

Meanwhile, we got a look at that Marvel MMO we can’t have, Gamigo threw in the towel on Atlas Rogues, Kritika is getting a crypto resurrection, World of Warcraft rolled out patch 9.2.5, and we got prepared for Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS