Embers Adrift recounts May development updates, unveils plans for additional beta testing windows

The month of May has been a busy one for the devs of Embers Adrift and they’re here to tell you all about it in the latest State of the Game newsletter. The post rounds up feature introductions made to the sandbox’s beta build, including a new area, the first pass at a fast travel system, and updates to the game’s lighting and skybox.

Meanwhile, future features like guilds, new creatures, more abilities, and new equipment will require further testing, which leads into an expansion of beta test dates: Players can now expect beta testing to open on Mondays and Tuesdays on top of the usual Wednesday and weekend testing timings. It’s not quite a 24/7 beta, but there’s more time in the game’s world for players to look forward to as development marches on.