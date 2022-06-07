Guild Wars 2 kicks off Dragon Bash 2022, retools classic dungeon rewards

As promised, Guild Wars 2’s Dragon Bash is live this afternoon in the game’s latest patch. Bring your ale mugs and your finest Norn jokes to Hoelbrak for the fun. According to the patch notes, ArenaNet has tweaked a few things, adding a new weapon set, a new weekly achievement, new weapons from dragon coffers, new minis, new guild deco; it’s also made the Hologram Stampede less punishing and made zhaitaffy a smidge easier to get.

Today’s patch notes also reference a smooshing of the Icebrood Saga achievements, fixes for several annoying bugs, updates for DirectX 11 support, and a more accessible training area. Perhaps the most interesting bit is the overhaul to rewards from the game’s original dungeons.

“Dungeons are the first instanced group content new players can experience in Guild Wars 2, and with this update we’re looking to simplify and standardize their rewards structure for a more satisfying experience,” the studio says. It’s retired old dungeon currencies and replaced them with a single currency, though players will still have to have completed the dungeon corresponding to the dungeon gear they’re angling to get, with some exemptions for accounts that have already done the content. Plus, “[the] final chest awarded after completing each explorable dungeon path will now award one piece of rare equipment.”

Do note that today’s update was originally meant to include the challenge mode for the Harvest Temple strike mission, but ArenaNet delayed it from today until June 28th, when it will coincide with the previously announced class-and-combat balancing update. Of course, that does mean players can focus on the big event today instead; it’ll run through June 28th itself.

In other Guild Wars 2 news, last week the build designers of the GW2 community launched a new build website called Hardstuck, with builds for all the classes and guides for endgame content too.