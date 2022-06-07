Massively OP Podcast Episode 376: Diablo mortal

Justin Olivetti
You aren't fun!

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Diablo Immortal’s launch, the umpteenth return of Kritika, the last WoW: Shadowlands patch, a look at that cancelled Marvel MMO, and wished-for sequels to MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

