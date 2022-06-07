Massively OP Podcast Episode 376: Diablo mortal

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Diablo Immortal’s launch, the umpteenth return of Kritika, the last WoW: Shadowlands patch, a look at that cancelled Marvel MMO, and wished-for sequels to MMOs.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Fallout 76, LOTRO, SWG Legends
- News: Diablo Immortal launches on mobile and PC
- News: We get a glimpse of that cancelled Daybreak Marvel MMO
- News: Kritika Online is back! Again! Seriously!
- News: World of Warcraft Patch 9.2.5 finishes Shadowlands
- News: War Thunder’s community keeps committing light treason
- Voicemail: Sequels to beloved MMOs
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 376
- Podcast theme: “Shadow Wolf Village” from Kritika Online
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement