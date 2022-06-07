Monsters & Memories shares its first video update from development

Feeling as though the work that the team was doing last month would be better represented in a visual fashion, Monsters & Memories’ developers put together a nine-minute video to show off the work-in-progress for this indie MMORPG.

The video kicks off with a tour around the main city, with its harbor, western districts, and outer walls. There’s also a tour into the Tomb of the Last Wyrmsbane, which looks to be an early dungeon. All of this definitely will be giving EverQuest fans that old-school vibe.

There are also plenty of glimpses of concept art for future development as well as examples of lighting, palm trees, and various critters in the world. Give it a watch below!