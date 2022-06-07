Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning prepares new events for the game and celebrates eight years

Things are getting deadly in Warhammer Online: Return of Reckoning starting on June 10th. Except… actually, they’re sort of not? They’re getting anti-deadly? Undeadly? We don’t know the exact term to use there, but the rogue server is adding in the Garden of Morr scenario that pits Order against Destruction while players also vie with vampire bosses that seek to take out both sides. Add in some summoned skeletons and players will have to decide whether they’re allying with the vampire lord or working to take him down, adding an extra wrinkle into the scenario.

This goes hand-in-hand with the arrival of the Hexensnacht event, which includes PvE, PvP, and even world boss hunting into its event structure. You can even earn a new mount from it. Heck, the inclusion of the new Twitch drops alone makes all of this feel like a party… and it kind of is, since the rogue server is celebrating its eight years of operation starting on June 11th, which means doubled experience, renown, and influence through Monday. The team is also celebrating their long-running Greenskins-only guild Da Freebootaz turning eight years old along with the serve. So here’s to you, RoR. Many happy returns, in and out of the graveyard.

Source: Press release