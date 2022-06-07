WoW Classic to retire 21 servers while Diablo II improves its lobby

It’s common knowledge these days that the population of Burning Crusade Classic has dipped significantly from the initial boom of launch, a fact that Blizzard itself acknowledged in a post.

The studio said that due to low population, it’s going to take 21 realms down on August 10th while allowing those players free transfers to other servers.

Blizzard is also removing a gatekeeping mechanism with transfers: “In the coming weeks, we plan to remove the restriction on transfers from normal to PvP realms in Burning Crusade Classic. At that time, we will open additional free character transfers from underpopulated normal realms wherever appropriate, and we will remove the rule on PvP realms that prevents players from having characters in both factions on the same PvP realm in Burning Crusade Classic.”

In other Blizzard game news, Diablo II: Resurrected’s team announced that it is working on a “significant update” to the lobby system in the coming weeks.