Black Desert kicks off the preseason for the brand-new Arena of Solare

Two teams enter, one team leaves, and everyone does their best to make sure it’s not the other team. It’s the Arena of Solare, a new 3v3 matchmaking PvP mode in Black Desert that pits teams against one another with normalized gear and a set of rewards to be earned during the main season. Players should note that said rewards will not be available during this special preseason, so you’ll have to just play it for fun (and learning the mode’s quirks). Sorry about that, but at least you can learn about it in video form, too.

Players who have little interest in PvP, however, still have things to look forward to in the game’s most recent update with Liana’s Toolbag, a new inventory to help crafters and gatherers organize their things more efficiently. There are also quality-of-life improvements like small graphical flairs on each rarity of item so that you can tell at a glance what an item’s rarity is from the tooltip. Check out the full patch notes and watch the whole guide on the arena just below if you can’t wait to get into the team-based PvP action.