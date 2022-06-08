Co-op horror shooter Ripout preps a demo for later this month

Looking for a fun place to vacation this summer? Why not take a trip to Ripout’s 2084, where all of humanity’s been overcome by bioweapons and the only things left are skulking around derelict spaceships?

Ripout is an upcoming co-op horror FPS that sends players scuttling through procedurally generated ships to accomplish missions while being scared enough to wet their space britches. Along for the line will be a “pet gun” which can transform into a ravenous critter at will.

Studio Pet Project Games announced that Ripout will be coming to Steam Next Fest this month along with a playable demo at the event. The studio said that this demo will become available to the public afterward, so keep your eye on the Steam page.