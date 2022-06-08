Dual Universe begins the countdown to its launch, won’t perform a full wipe

Houston, we are go for launch.

That’s the message that NovaQuark has for its Dual Universe community. The studio said that after assessing the state of the game, it has determined that it’s going to move the space sandbox into a release in the future. No date has been given.

The studio said that development is tilted at “full speed” with polish and bug fixes at the top of the priority list. Players should expect to see a creator and merchant hub added into the game during this lead-up period as well.

A pressing question over the launch is whether or not NovaQuark will perform a full wipe. It doesn’t look like this will happen: “Let me assure you that no matter what we decide, you will not be reset back to square one. Of the different options we’ve been discussing in case of a reset, we are certain that you will keep your core blueprints, including blueprints owned by an organization that you lead. We are also looking into which other important parts of your game progress could be kept if we do reset.”