Elite Dangerous Odyssey gets more bug fixes, shipyards in prisons, and a new criminal mission in Update 12

Players of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey who live on the wrong side of the law in-game now have a few more options open to their criminal lives. Update 12 is now live, bringing with it some conveniences and a new mission type for those who just can’t stand to play lawful characters in the space sandbox.

The new mission comes in the form of a variant of the settlement defense mission type, pitting criminal players against Omnipol as they try and aid criminal factions in a given system with protecting a settlement from being raided. Those who have been caught being naughty and thrown into prison will also benefit from a shipyard terminal that will let them call their own ship and fly out rather than take a space taxi, while anarchy factions will now offer full market value for stolen goods.

Other updates of note in this patch include various UI interactions that are now available while seated, the ability to apply experimental effects to pre-engineered frame shift drives that were handed out during in-game events, and a long list of fixes across the board for both Odyssey and Horizons. The full patch notes break it all down.