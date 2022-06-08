Halo Infinite is finally starting beta tests for its co-op mode

Despite the name, Halo Infinite decidedly felt like Halo Finite at launch if you were expecting to go into it with a co-op partner. Not so much if you took the “infinite” to be a reference to the open world, though; it mostly had that. Infinite can mean a lot of things in context. Anyhow, the good news is that developer 343 Industries is testing to bring the co-op mode into the game soon, with a technical beta test starting off in July for players to try out.

Players can, naturally, register on the Halo Insider sight to hopefully get access to the test, which is good if you’ve long been aching to go gunning through the Halo Infinite campaign but steadfastly refuse to do so alone. Or, you know, you just like the campaign and want to experience it with a friend at exactly a normal level of passion. Whatever works for you.

With #HaloInfinite campaign network co-op arriving later this year, we're planning to flight it to Halo Insiders in July. Register and make sure your Halo Insider profile is up to date for a chance to participate! ✈: https://t.co/3a5Xr1hUIc pic.twitter.com/fKIn44umRU — Halo (@Halo) June 7, 2022