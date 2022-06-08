New World buffs arena XP and continues to waffle on a dungeon finder

It’s a new day — and a new patch for New World. This week’s Update 1.5.2 arrived to significantly bump up PvP arena XP for wins and fix several bugs. The 3v3 arenas arrived last month with a “best of five” format.

However, Amazon is nerfing another avenue of PvP XP to keep players from farming too much: “Players will now receive less PvP XP and Azoth Salt per capture after capturing 10 Faction Control Points within a 24 hour period. Each capture following your tenth Faction Control Point within that time frame nets 250 PvP XP and 50 Azoth Salt.”

The studio also acknowledged a request from players if it was developing a potential dungeon finder tool, responding to a question on this by saying, “Not yet. The team are aware of this highly requested addition from the community.”