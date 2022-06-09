Nightingale previews its realm card system and more at Summer Game Fest

At this afternoon’s Summer Game Fest, Inflexion Games dropped a fresh trailer and mechanics preview for Nightingale, the steampunkish survival not-quite-an-MMO. It’s accompanied by a blog that dives way into realm cards, which essential control gateways into explorable environments and realms – “mastery not through memorization, but through a sense of discovery as you try a variety of combinations and observe the results.”

“Nightingale’s Realm Cards offer players an innovative path to influence their experience as they navigate the mystical portal network. By wielding the magick-infused Realm Cards wisely, intrepid Realmwalkers have the power to determine the specific attributes of each new Faewild world they conjure. Players are able to craft Realm Cards from resources gathered across the realms, imbuing them with unique attributes – including environment type, weather patterns, resources, challenges, and much more. Card attributes are used in conjunction with Nightingale’s sophisticated procedural generation system, allowing players to create a realm based on the conditions set out, increasing the depth and variety of exploration, discovery, and adventure.”

There’s a bit more to the trailer as it touches on crafting, combat, building, and the Automaton enemy type. The game is apparently still on deck for a 2022 early access, with closed beta planned to “begin in the coming months.”