Star Wars: The Old Republic increases the character naming limit to 21

Do you have a super-long Star Warsy name that you have been dying to give to your Jedi or Bounty Hunter? Star Wars: The Old Republic invites you to break it out, as this week’s patch increased the name character limit to 21 letters and/or symbols. Now you can accurately spell Jabba’s phlegm-clearing snort the way you always intended.

The small patch also fixed a couple of broken skills and a mistake with gear costs.

SWTOR is currently winding down its Galactic Season 2. Players have from now through July 5th to earn all of the conquest points that they want and snag rewards before the big reset switch is hit.

Bigger things are on the way for SWTOR, as Update 7.1 is currently deep in testing.