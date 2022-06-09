World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s internal alpha is now listed in the Blizzard catalogue

If you’re playing World of Warcraft at the moment you are probably chiefly waiting for that sweet, sweet Dragonflight honey to arrive. (It is assumed that Dragonflight is produced by bees in this scenario.) Of course, we still don’t have an official launch date for the expansion (although you can be pretty sure it will be in 2023) or even the alpha test… but there’s some sign of alpha testing on the horizon, as the internal alpha is now apparently listed in the Blizzard catalogue on the launcher.

“What does that mean?” It means that the system is updated to acknowledge and expect the internal alpha to be among the various things that people are going to play, so that’s a sign that the alpha may be publicly available sooner rather than later. Of course, it is also the internal alpha, and there’s a lot of variability between how long that might be available before the public alpha begins. So you might be getting that honey sooner, or maybe not.