ArcheAge offers a ‘deep dive’ into this month’s Great Prairie update

With the Great Prairie update on the way this June 23rd, perhaps the perfect opportunity to spend some time touring around ArcheAge. Kakao is preparing the titular zone with numerous landmarks, giving the patch spotlight status in its latest studio video.

In the video, you can check out the various sights, enemies, and challenges that the Great Prairie of the West contains. Sure, there are lush savanna-like expanses with African-inspired fauna, but the zone also contains an undead palace.

The company spend a good amount of time talking about the Guardian Scramble, a special event that takes place on Wednesdays and Saturdays where players will fight alongside special guardians that appear in the zone.