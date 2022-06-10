Ark Survival Evolved rolls out Fjordur map and new conquest season servers this weekend

Seven-year-old survival sandbox ARK: Survival Evolved is gearing up for a busy weekend. A busy Sunday, at least, which is perhaps not the most auspicious day for a DLC and season launch, but hey, it’s happening anyway.

The free DLC rolls out at precisely 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday, June 12th, and it’s called Fjordur – “a fantastical multi-layered wonderland with a frosty Nordic theme.” It’s got critters, dinos, birbs, and a really big hammer, natch.

At the same time, ARK will launch its fourth conquest season on 26 servers spread between North America and Europe. The server mode triples experience gain, taming, gathering, breeding, hatching, and raising rates; caps tribes; disabled alliances; and focuses on the new Fjordur map for the first three months of play.

Finally, Studio Wildcard is celebrating Pride with special roles in Discord. “We continue to work towards creating an ARK community where all LGBTQ+ people are included, where everyone is free to play as their authentic selves and enjoy a space that supports self-expression,” says the studio. “It is more important than ever to recognize that systems of inequity based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, class, disability, and other forms of discrimination intersect and ultimately affect us all.”