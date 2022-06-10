Betawatch: World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight approaches internal testing

Oh, yay, the much-delayed World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is apparently going headlong into internal alpha testing! No, that statement doesn’t mean there were formal delays about the expansion release, it’s just… we all know the schedule should have had it releasing this year, but that seems unlikely to happen if not blatantly unrealistic. Look, the point is internal alpha testing. You understand.
Let’s just move on to other beta news. There may be dragons involved here, too.
- I think Frozen Flame has something to do with dragons, doesn’t it? It’s prepping up early access for later this year, so there’s another dragon-related thing for you.
- Dual Universe most definitely does not feature dragons. It also will not feature a wipe as it heads towards its full launch, which leads to a different sort of dragon.
- Embers Adrift definitely could have dragons. It’s on-genre. The studio recapped the game’s progress in May and outlined plans for future beta windows, to boot!
- Last but not least there’s Nightingale, which seems to regard MMOs themeselves as a dragon. Check out the latest gameplay info and keep saying it’s not an MMO, apparently.
No, I do not have dragons on the brain, it was a running gag about… oh, never mind. Look, let’s just move on to the list of games in testing. It is distinctly non-draconic, and while you could argue that it’s similar to a dragon’s hoard, I would point out that we ask you to let us know if we’ve missed something or if something jumped test phases without us noticing. That doesn’t have any dragon analogies, does it? Checkmate.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
