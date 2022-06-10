Dauntless patches in new amps for its Radiant Escalation and makes a balance pass on Behemoths

If you’ve been playing a lot of the new Radiant Escalation added in Dauntless’ Return to Light update, expect to see a lot more Slayers fielding the Shrike’s Zeal and Broadsides lanterns. That’s because the game’s latest patch has introduced the first pair of legendary amps for these lanterns in order to shake up the Escalation mode in question.

These new amps are rare, but if they do become available as players move through the Escalation encounters, they could very likely change things up: The Zealous Strikes amp will let players land double attacks when in the radius of the Shrike’s Zeal lantern, while the Broadside Barrage amp will let Broadsides lantern users unleash a long line of bombs that deal huge damage and stagger Behemoths.

The rest of this patch is otherwise light on content but heavy on balance passes, making adjustments to the Chronovore, Alyra, and Nayzaga, as well as several adjustments to certain quests, the UI, and specific audio cues.