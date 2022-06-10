Final Fantasy XIV’s band The Primals shows off its concert (and you can still watch it)

FORGE AHEAD, TO THE EDGE, WE PRAY

At this point it is pretty redundant for anyone to point out that Final Fantasy XIV has some awesome music throughout, and the Primals (the band formed to perform the music in live venues, led by sound director Masayoshi Soken) make the game’s more energetic tunes sound even more amped up. For the first time in four years, the band got to perform in a live venue on June 4th and 5th, and the official FFXIV site has a recap of some moments from the performance available now.

The performance went so far as to incorporate some in-game footage of players during the performance of Insatiable (the Shadowbringers dungeon boss theme) and To The Edge (the theme for the final trial against the Warrior of Light for Shadowbringers), making for an especially invigorating experience for attendees. Obviously, it’s too late to attend in person (and also probably too Distinctly In Japan, for one thing), but you can still pick up a ticket to watch the archival stream for a few more days if you’d like.

