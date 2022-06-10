Old School RuneScape releases its Giants’ Foundry smithing minigame

It’s now time for the smithies of Old School RuneScape to forge huge weapons in the interest of helping out some giants and improving their skill track all at the same time. After weeks of testing and talking, the Giants’ Foundry minigame is now live for subscribers of the game to try out.

This new content, which is designed to give those following the smithing skill line a way to develop mastery of the profession in the early game, tasks players with helping Kovac the Giant restore a legendary forge and create colossal weapons using their smithing skills, as well as learn more about Giant culture in the world of Gielinor.

Along the way, players can earn themselves some tasty rewards such as a new smithing outfit and a Colossal Blade weapon of their very own to wield that dishes out extra damage to larger enemies, provided they have the right attributes.