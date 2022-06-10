Star Citizen brings back in-person Bar Citizen community events and previews trading UI updates

Fans of Star Citizen are likely very familiar with the Bar Citizen community events, where players can share drinks and mingle with the devs of CIG. For the past few years, these events have been digital affairs for obvious reasons, but now the team is ready to bring back in-person Bar Citizen meet-ups this weekend.

The so-called Bar Citizen World Tour will have events held at five bars that are near every studio that CIG owns across the globe, each with indoor and outdoor seating in order to be conscientious of the pandemic. These events are being held on June 11th and 12th as part of the inaugural event. Fans can check out the post linked above for locations and timings, though fans should perhaps also consider how many people got sick after similar pub crawls at EVE Fanfest a month ago.

Meanwhile, the newest episode of Inside Star Citizen offers a look at an updated UI for the commodities kiosk, which uses CIG’s Building Blocks UI system to more accurately display the supply, demand, and amount of commodities that are available in a given location, as well as show what a shop can or won’t buy or sell. The video also opens with a lore dump about the Nine Tails pirate faction’s history.

