Star Citizen brings back in-person Bar Citizen community events and previews trading UI updates

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

Fans of Star Citizen are likely very familiar with the Bar Citizen community events, where players can share drinks and mingle with the devs of CIG. For the past few years, these events have been digital affairs for obvious reasons, but now the team is ready to bring back in-person Bar Citizen meet-ups this weekend.

The so-called Bar Citizen World Tour will have events held at five bars that are near every studio that CIG owns across the globe, each with indoor and outdoor seating in order to be conscientious of the pandemic. These events are being held on June 11th and 12th as part of the inaugural event. Fans can check out the post linked above for locations and timings, though fans should perhaps also consider how many people got sick after similar pub crawls at EVE Fanfest a month ago.

Meanwhile, the newest episode of Inside Star Citizen offers a look at an updated UI for the commodities kiosk, which uses CIG’s Building Blocks UI system to more accurately display the supply, demand, and amount of commodities that are available in a given location, as well as show what a shop can or won’t buy or sell. The video also opens with a lore dump about the Nine Tails pirate faction’s history.

sources: official site, YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
