Wurm Online fills its world with treasure maps and applies a variety of fixes and adjustments

The world of Wurm Online is now full of treasure, or at the very least maps that lead to treasure. The newest patch to the sandbox has introduced treasure maps and treasure hunting, which readers will recall was first previewed back in April.

Players can get these treasure maps as rare drops from a variety of actions including harvesting, foraging, digging, mining, fishing, and even praying. After a map is found, it’s up to players to follow clues, each of which come in different forms, while the maps themselves have three different difficulties, each with a specific number of steps to follow, potential for combat, and distance from its found location to the booty.

The majority of the patch is otherwise about adjustments and bug fixes, including the addition of new graphics profiles, updates to the journal, and changes to alerts and actions among them. Full information about everything that’s new or different awaits in the patch notes.