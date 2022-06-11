The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria buries the survival crafting genre deep underground

Lord of the Rings Online is going to have to scoot over and share some of its online space because there’s a new Moria in town. Free Range Games announced that it’s working on a survival crafting game set in Middle-earth called The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Set in the Fourth Age, Return to Moria follows the Dwarves as they reclaim the titular realm of Khazad-dûm and fashion it into a wonder once more. The studio said that the game will take players “beyond the books” as they mine, craft, build, and explore the vast underground landscape. The servers will feature procedurally generated zones that can be explored alone or with up to seven other Dwarves. One of the twists of the game is that players have to monitor their noise levels, as increased clatter draws attention from unwanted creatures.

“We at Free Range Games are absolutely thrilled to finally reveal The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria,” said Free Range CEO Chris Scholz. “J.R.R. Tolkien and all of his creations within Middle-earth are near and dear to our hearts, and this project presents an amazing opportunity to create new experiences born from one of the greatest stories ever told. We are pouring a lot of passion into the game to give players an unforgettable experience.”

Return to Moria will be an Epic Game Store exclusive when it releases in Spring 2023.