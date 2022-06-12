MMO Week in Review: High adventure in ESO High Isle

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Elder Scrolls Online released High Isle this week, sending MMORPG players on PC into its yearly chapter to confront pirates, brigands, cultists, and worst of all, aristocrats on vacay.

Meanwhile, we got a fresh peek into Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal continued alienating gamers, and Fallout 76’s development was even messier than we thought.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleThe MOP Up: Profane uses Instant Terra to create rapid landscapes

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments