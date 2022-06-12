World of Warcraft encourages recruiting with free faction change tokens

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Blizzard is hoping that its players are game to help recruit friends back to World of Warcraft this summer season. Wowhead reports that emails went out to some current players, saying that they could earn a free faction change token if they recruit at least one other lapsed sub into coming back to the MMO. In turn, those invited will get a free month of playtime.

“We know that every hero needs a little encouragement getting back into the action, so through June 21, we will be offering select players a faction change when they invite an eligible friend back to World of Warcraft,” Blizzard said in these emails. “To ensure everyone has an opportunity to play together and try out cross-faction instances, up to five eligible friends invited back will be awarded 30 days of game time.”

The promotion applies only to players who haven’t been subscribed since May 31st of this year.

Source: Wowhead
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleOne Shots: Wait, when did you get your mech pilot license?

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments