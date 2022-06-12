World of Warcraft encourages recruiting with free faction change tokens

Blizzard is hoping that its players are game to help recruit friends back to World of Warcraft this summer season. Wowhead reports that emails went out to some current players, saying that they could earn a free faction change token if they recruit at least one other lapsed sub into coming back to the MMO. In turn, those invited will get a free month of playtime.

“We know that every hero needs a little encouragement getting back into the action, so through June 21, we will be offering select players a faction change when they invite an eligible friend back to World of Warcraft,” Blizzard said in these emails. “To ensure everyone has an opportunity to play together and try out cross-faction instances, up to five eligible friends invited back will be awarded 30 days of game time.”

The promotion applies only to players who haven’t been subscribed since May 31st of this year.