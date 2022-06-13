DC Universe Online makes Superman an ally and hands out Pride cosmetics in Update 125

At long last, you can tell people in DC Universe Online that Superman is your friend and actually prove it’s true by summoning him as an ally thanks to Update 125.

The new patch lets players call Superman to their side and help them beat down foes using his frost breath attack and two passives that improve group breakout abilities and make channeled abilities invulnerable to interrupts. Superman can be redeemed by every character on every account, is non-tradeable, and cannot be summoned to PvP zones.

In addition to the new ally, the latest update hands out free cosmetic items to celebrate Pride Month, including logo emblems and a selection of posters that mark some of DC Comics’ most well-known LGBTQ moments and characters.