Final Fantasy XI adds more Voracious Resurgence and Ambuscade content in this month’s patch

If you feel like you’ve had enough of Fantastic Fraulein Mumor in Final Fantasy XI to last a lifetime and then some… well, we’re sorry, but she’s taking center stage during the most recent installment of the Voracious Resurgence added with this month’s update. You’re just going to have to deal with her. You’re also going to have to deal with Maat being involved, to boot. Sometimes things happen that we’re not happy about and we just sort of have to roll with it.

But hey, that’s all right; once you get through the story you can go gorge yourself on the new Ambuscade content including newly adjusted classic fights, or you can start working your way up to the new Master Level cap of 40. That’ll take you some time, probably more than the month until the next update. In the end, isn’t that all you could really ask for? Maybe the next bit of the Voracious Resurgence will feature characters you like more. Or maybe you really like Mumor and are excited to be a part of this; that’s valid, too.