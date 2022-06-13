Nightingale offers another gameplay trailer with additional realm card mechanics commentary

It’s not quite a rerun, but it’s certainly close. The multiplayer steampunky survivalbox Nightingale has put out yet another gameplay trailer just off of the heels of the one that debuted during Summer Game Fest. The difference? This new one has commentary.

The commentary in question comes from Inflexion CEO Aaryn Flynn, who once again details the realm card system that powers the kinds of portals players open up. Much of what’s said in the commentary parrots the explanations offered in an earlier dev blog, once more confirming how different reagents can change enemies, weather conditions, and resources found in an opened realm, as well as confirming that multiple realm cards can be used at once.

“We not only wanted to offer a way for players to discover everything that the realms have to offer, but also empower players with the ability to influence and control the nature of the realms that they explore,” Flynn says in the video. “This, paired with a sophisticated procedural generation system, makes the possibilities for adventure across the Fae Realms almost limitless.”

