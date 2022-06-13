Pantheon Rise of the Fallen previews Monk gameplay tweaks and class/race combos

It’s time once again to set aside about an hour of your time and listen to the devs of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen talk about stuff coming to the MMORPG in video form. This time around, the devs offered up some changes to what races can take up the game’s various classes and provides a look at the updated Monk class in action.

The video starts off with the class/race changes in question, running down adjustments made for several classes in the game and explaining why the changes are made. In general, the devs are trying to keep in mind both balance narrative explanations and make sure there’s not a shortage of race options.

The other major portion of the video provides some early in-game footage of the newly tweaked Monk class, which showcases the Monk’s feature set, resources, and animations. During the demonstration, the devs further talk up how overall combat formulas have changed how character growth feels, promising a greater sense of progression and a “weightier” feel to combat.



Community Opinion – What do you think of our new and improved class and race matrix? Would you change anything or are you happy with the changes made? (keeping Terminus lore in mind!) #MMORPG #CommunityMatters #games pic.twitter.com/ZbWetlWlzl — Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen (@PantheonMMO) June 13, 2022