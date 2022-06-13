RuneScape celebrates Pride Month with a mini-event and a spotlight on a community parade

Pride Month is being marked in RuneScape on both an official and communal capacity this week, with the game’s latest newsletter offering a spotlight on a community parade happening next weekend and a recently added mini-event to let players express their true selves in-game.

The mini-event, called Tales of Pride, invites players to experience seven unique stories that focus around some of the game’s LGBTQ+ characters, with the stories in question being written by LGBT members of the game’s dev team. Players will need to do a bit of sleuthing to discover the various journals, lorebooks, and conversations, but doing so will offer up a 2022 Pride Banner and a rainbow-colored pair of Het’s Oasis Gators as cosmetic rewards.

Meanwhile, this coming Friday, June 24th, will feature a community Pride parade led by the LGBT Corner Clan. The parade will start at Lumbridge Castle at 5:00 p.m. game time on World 23, and some of the J-Mods will be in attendance to hand out some goodies.

Other pieces of the weekly newsletter include the regular patch notes outlining adjustments to Twilight of the Gods, Chaos Die drops, and other general updates, along with a gift package that players of RuneScape Mobile can collect as part of the game’s first year anniversary.