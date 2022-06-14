Diablo IV goes gaga for the Necromancer in its quarterly update

Have you heard the word on the dark, grimy streets of Tristram? Apparently the Necromancer is the latest (and final one for launch) class to join Diablo IV’s roster, and it’s all Blizzard is able to talk about, it seems.

In the June quarterly update for the in-development MMO, the studio offered up a deep-dive on this franchise favorite. The Necromancer can choose to specialize in bone, darkness, or blood skills — all favorites at your local children’s birthday parties — and has a Book of the Dead to help manage its sinister armies of DOOM.

“We have also spent a considerable amount of time making sure that fans of the Diablo II, Diablo III, and Diablo Immortal versions of the Necromancer see something familiar with what we have to offer while at the same time creating something unique for Diablo IV,” Blizz said.