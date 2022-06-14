Massively OP Podcast Episode 377: Isle thing, you make my heart sing

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle, FFXIV’s Patch 6.15, the announcement of Starkeepers, Albion Online’s Into the Fray update, a new Lord of the Rings title, and fears over Diablo IV’s monetization.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Life is Strange True Colors, SWG Legends
- News: Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle releases
- Patch parade: FFXIV‘s Patch 6.15, Elite Dangerous’ Update 12, Albion Online’s Into the Fray
- Announcement blitz: Overwatch, Diablo IV, Starkeepers, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria
- Mailbag: Will Diablo IV have Diablo Immortal’s microtrans?
- Mailbag: Why don’t we see more opt-in PvP?
- Mailbag: Where are all the character backstory bios?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 377
- Podcast theme: “Moss on the Cobblestones” from ESO
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement