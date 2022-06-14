Neverwinter’s Dragonslayer module launches today on PC and console

The MMORPG genre is super into dragons right now, and that includes Cryptic’s Neverwinter, which launches its 23rd module, Dragonslayer, today. This update is notable as it’s coming to all platforms at the same time, with no delay for consolers. It’s also linked up with the Dungeons & Dragons as players literally “become one of Smerdiuk Dragonbane’s mighty dragonslayers [and] enter epic lairs and hunt down chromatic dragons from the D&D universe.”

Patch notes are already live on the official site, but long-time players probably already know what’s in it: the new dragon hunts system, the updated Tyranny of Dragons epic adventure, updates to the Temple of Tiamat trial, improvements to queued content rewards, new transparent lockboxes, and fixes for stuttering on PS4.