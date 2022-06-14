RuneScape Mobile marks its first full year with free goodies and XP boosts

Don’t have a cow, man; have a cow man outfit. That’s one of the goodies that RuneScape Mobile is handing out as part of its one-year anniversary celebration. Players of the MMORPG on mobile, whether they’re subscribed or not, can get themselves the free Bullsmith outfit pictured above, along with five keys to the game’s Treasure Hunter lootboxes and a Knowledge Bomb that grants a limited-time 50% boost to XP earnings, all neatly bundled in an anniversary gift pack.

The anniversary was reason enough for a couple of devs from Jagex to talk about how RS Mobile is “the perfect second screen game” as well as discuss how the mobile port has drawn lapsed veterans back to the world of Gielinor. “[Runescape] was always the kind of game that you would play alongside doing something else,” says product director Matt Casey in the piece. “I think bringing it to mobile, just kind of enhances that. Now you could do that literally anywhere that you wanted to.”