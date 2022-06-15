Final Fantasy XIV brings its free login campaign around once more

Have you heard of the critically acclaimed meme about the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV with a free trial and so on and so forth? Probably, although if you’re an active FFXIV player, you’ve almost certainly heard it more. (That’s where people spout the meme at each other, after all. We have fun here.) But if you’re a former subscriber who’s taking a break, you are not eligible for the free trial. You are, however, eligible to jump back in and see what’s been added through patch 6.15 with the free login campaign, giving everyone a chance to stop back in and see what’s new.

