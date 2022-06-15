New World continues balancing and boosting PvP rewards

If you read our Fight or Kite column earlier this week, you know that New World’s 3v3 arenas haven’t been the major win for Amazon that it was probably hoping for. MOP’s Sam Kash noted that the mode is essentially unplayable for players not at endgame, contrary to the stated intent of the design, and that Amazon has been hastily patching the mode, particularly its rewards, to encourage players to actually engage with it.

That patching of the PvP modes continues, as early this morning Amazon rolled out another small updated specifically to address PvP faction mission rewards so they integrate better with arenas and Outpost Rush. Salt and PvP experience from faction missions were bumped from 200 to 300 (for Salt) and 350 to 500 (for PvP XP), while Great Cleave “Retrieve and “Control Point” missions will offer less Salt and PvP XP “because they take less time to complete than other missions.” In other words, you won’t be farming those over and over anymore.

“Players can now focus on their favorite PvP activities with less concern over whether their time would be better spent doing one specific activity to optimize rewards,” the studio writes.

Update 1.5.3 downtime will begin at 11 PM PT (6 AM UTC) on June 14, and includes adjustments to PvP rewards. Take a look!

📌 https://t.co/S7x0t0ygUH pic.twitter.com/H3rnMzynx9 — New World (@playnewworld) June 14, 2022