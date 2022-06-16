Aion kicks off its summer celebration with poolside fun and ice cubes

It’s hot, people. We all know it’s hot. It is apparently also hot in Aion and your player character would also like nothing more than to just slap on a swimsuit and chill by the pool. Fortunately for you, the game’s summer events have kicked off, and that means renting a swimsuit and chilling by the pool actually provides you with benefits for doing exactly that, including experience boosts and new daily quests. That makes it much more reasonable to do in-game after all! Thanks, Aion!

Of course, you don’t log in to the game just to chill by the pool; at least theoretically, you would like some actual gameplay in the mix. Good news: Going out and taking part in hunting will award you with Summer Ice Cubes, which you can in turn convert into powerful rewards with more passive benefits as well as, you know, actual useful items. So everybody wins, whether you’re heating up or cooling down.