Lord of the Rings Online welcomes back the Midsummer Festival, talks about what’s next

Wedding bells are ringing in Middle-earth — again — which means that Lord of the Rings Online’s Midsummer Festival has returned for another season. The wedding-themed event kicks off today and will run through July 11th.

There are a few new rewards this year as well as the reprise of all of the previous years’ offerings. Players can participate in quests, race horses, and attend a wedding banquet in Aragorn and Arwen’s honor. The official site and FibroJedi have guides up to help you navigate the festivities.

Meanwhile, Standing Stone Games said that it’s working on the next producer’s letter and further adventures: “We’ll have new content for players to check out on Bullroarer soon, you’ll hear more about that in the Producer’s Letter, which will be out before the Bullroarer starts. We’re nowhere the end. We’ve got a lot of irons in the fire that we’re excited to talk about, but we’re not ready to do so yet!”

The studio also said that its continuing efforts to address performance issues and restore the new account creation system after it was taken offline this past weekend.